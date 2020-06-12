Google Assistant’s Voice Match Now Works on More Smart Speakers, You Can Also Set a Default Speaker

Google will be rolling out additional features for the artificial intelligence-based voice assistant – Google Assistant – to various new devices starting this week. The most important of those features is voice match, which allows smart speakers to discover the voice of the precise user, and personalise responses for that user. It will also now be possible to adjust sensitivity for detecting the hot-word used to invoke Google Assistant, as well as select a default speaker from the Google Home app on your smartphone.

The Mountain View-based Internet company announced the new features through an official blog post, and the features will be rolling out starting this week to a wider array of smart speakers. The full suite of Google Assistant features was already available for Google’s own smart devices, like the Google Home and Google Nest Mini smart speakers. With this update, these features will soon be available to Google Assistant even on third-party devices like the Lenovo Smart Clock and Bose Portable Home Speaker.

Voice match is with the capacity of recognising as much as six unique voices for every smart speaker; different family members can get personalised responses or set specific reminders that’ll be served fot it user. Hot-word sensitivity enables users to create how easily the speaker can detect the phrase, which could help overcome accidental invocations and multiple speakers detecting the wake phrase. Finally, setting a default speaker will trigger that speaker for specific tasks, regardless of which Google Assistant-powered device receives the command.

Google Assistant is available on many smart devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, smart televisions, headphones, and more. The voice assistant allows users to access information or get a handle on devices using their voices, offering hands-free convenience regardless of the device in use. With this update, many more smart devices will gain additional capabilities which have thus far been limited to Google’s own hardware.

