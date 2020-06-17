Google Assistant enhancements promise fast, fluid, and more accurate interactions

Google Assistant Smart Displays should be able to access AMP web articles starting later this summer, Google says. Alongside the AMP news, Google has also announced a number of improvements for its voice assistant, which it says will make interactions with it faster and more seamless and yield more accurate responses to queries.

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) is Google’s instant article format, and it’s designed as a way to load webpages faster on mobile. According to Google, the brand new AMP functionality is designed to bring the “depth of great web content” to its Smart Displays, with news being an section of focus. Google’s Smart Displays currently supply a host of news content, but in yesteryear, they’ve dedicated to showing you video clips and playing excerpts from news articles, rather than showing whole AMP articles.

There’s also a host of smaller improvements that Google has announced, which should make interacting with its voice assistant a little bit better. Home Storage is a feature lets developers store information about individual user interactions with a communal smart display, such as individual save points from a puzzle game for multiple members of a family group. Its Media APIs should make it better to listen to long-form content by letting you resume from where you left off, and Continuous Match Mode can make interacting with the assistant more fluid, Google says.

Alongside the brand new Google Assistant features, the business also announced new tools to help developers build actions for the voice assistant. The Actions Builder, for example, is a web-based development tool that integrates with Google’s existing Actions Console, meaning developers can “build, debug, test, release, and analyze” their actions, all in one place.

They’re small changes, but the mixture of more functionality and better developer tools focused on user interactions should improve Google Assistant for the 500 million those who Google says use it on a monthly basis.