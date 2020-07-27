Google app adds a Lens shortcut directly in the search bar

Google’s Lens is a cool little function that makes it simpler to search for things like looking for an image in a jiffy. Aside from its own devoted app, Google has actually likewise included Lens shortcut to Google Photos and the camapp Now, the business has actually included a Lens shortcut in the eponymous Google app.

First found by AndroidPolice, the most current construct of Google app now has a Lens shortcut in the search bar, sitting along with the ‘mic’ button for carrying out a search question. However, it appears that the Lens combination is being contributed to the Google app in a phased way as we could not identify it in the app on a minimum of 3 gadgets.

Lens combination is certainly a helpful addition in the Google app and will make it simpler to carry out a fast imagesearch Additionally, Lens likewise makes it exceptionally simple to copy text-based material from images such as bar codes, addresses, site URLs, and more such info that would be otherwise difficult to copy and paste.