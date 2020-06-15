Google apologizes after Winston Churchill photo disappears from searches for World War II leaders and UK Prime Ministers – Armenian News

Google apologized early Sunday morning in response to user reports of Winston Churchill’s photos missing from searches for UK Prime Ministers and World War II leaders, The Independent reports.

Some users are thought to possess found that Churchill’s photo was appearing blank in search results that appear at the top of the internet page.

Google’s Search Liaison Twitter account — including tweets from the company’s “public liaison of search,” Danny Sullivan — shares messages with followers about errors, news, and information related to the Google Search tool.

The Search Liaison account wrote that the team was conscious of the missing image on Sunday and apologized for the error.

“This was not purposeful & will be resolved,” the tweet read.

Google’s Search Liaison continued to explain that information of Churchill’s first term as UK Prime Minister from 1940 until 1945 did not seem to come in search results — but this was not specific to Churchill, and it absolutely was an error that sometimes happens throughout an update.

“A similar thing happens with Wilson, MacDonald, and Baldwin,” Google’s Search Liaison said.