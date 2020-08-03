Google announces Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, and Pixel 4A all at once

Google is formally revealing 3 Pixel phones today. First is the $349 Pixel 4A, which is available for preorder now and will deliver on August 20 th. Next is the Pixel 5, which will have 5G and is shipping at some point this fall. Finally, there’s the Pixel 4A 5G, which will cost $499 and likewise ship at some point this fall.

In other words, Google is simply up and confessing that it has 2 more phones to launch at the extremely exact same time as it’s really launching another phone. It’s untidy however essential since this month’s Pixel 4A is coming out considerably behind anticipated. Google states that problems connecting to the pandemic kept the 4A from striking virtual shop racks previously.

Since we have it in hand and have actually evaluated it, we understand whatever there is to understand about the $349 Pixel 4A currently. Google is keeping the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G mainly under covers, however we can obtain a couple of things currently from today’s statement.

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

Firstly, today’s statement likewise consists of the image you see above. If you’re wanting to parse which of the pictures in Google’s teaser image is which, our presumption is the matte black one on the right is the bigger Pixel 4A 5G while the somewhat sparkly one left wing is the regular-sized Pixel 5.

Google is merely stating that the Pixel 5 is …