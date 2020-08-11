Google announces new tools to help with virtual education during the pandemic

Google announced on Tuesday a variety of new includes on the method to help make virtual education much easier, consisting of updates to its Google Meet conferencing service and a new research assistant tool that simply needs an image from a phone.

For Meet, Google states that a bigger tiled view that can appear to 49 conference individuals, which Google initially revealed in June, will now show up inSeptember Google very first released its tiled view for Meet in April with the capability to see 16 individuals at a time. So being able to see 49 individuals at the same time will bring Meet’s gallery view on parwith Zoom’s Google will incorporate its digital whiteboard product, Jamboard, into Meet in September also, and in October, Google will include the capability to blur or change your background in Meet (a function it likewise revealed in June).

Breakout spaces for G Suite Enterprise for Education clients are being available in October

G Suite Enterprise for Education clients will be able to produce breakout spaces in Meet beginning in October, which might permit virtual classes to break out into smaller sized seminar. Also in October, instructors will be able to track participation in Meet conferences.

And to help Meet mediators and teachers on the G Suite Enterprise for Education tier handle classes more quickly, Google is likewise revealing when it …