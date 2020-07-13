Google announces new skill training programs to help people get high-paying jobs

Google has today revealed 3 new Google Career Certificates as part of its Grow with Google effort the will help people acquire sought-after abilities and get high-payingjobs The 3 new Google Career Certificates cover Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX)Design These new programs are for American residents just, nevertheless.

The new courses are created and taught by Google staff members operating in the abovementioned fields. Google states these certificate programs are the equivalent of a four-year degree for associated functions and can help candidates land a task at business such as Walmart, Hulu, Sprint, and Google itself.

Google states it is likewise providing 100,000 need-based scholarships to those looking for these certificateprograms Plus, candidates do not require a college degree to look for these courses The search giant states it is likewise devoting “$10 million in Google.org grants to the YWCA, NPower and JFF to help workforce boards and nonprofits improve their job training programs.”