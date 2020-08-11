Google and Qualcomm invest big in HMD Global, “the home of Nokia phones”

HMD Global revealed that Qualcomm and Google had actually invested big in the brand-new home of Nokia phones. The overall swimming pool of financial investment is $230 and the business didn’t divulge all of the financiers however it does provide us a great concept of how Nokia brand name will establish in the future.

According to HMD Global, the fresh $230 million injection will accelerate its 5G development by presenting more 5G-enabled phones and likewise assist them reach more markets around the world. And besides, with all the difficulty around the United States federal government’s restriction on Huawei, Google is seeking to move a brand-new mobile phone maker into the leading mobile phone OEMs.

With HMD Global keeping some of its personnel, including its datacenter in Finland, it’s clear that the European mobile phone business is less most likely to get in the crossfire in between the United States and China trade war, so it appears like a winner.

