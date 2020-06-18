Google and Nest routers now work much better with slow home internet connections

Google will be rolling out there a software up-date that boosts network efficiency for Nest Wifi and Google WiFi routers about slow community connections, typically the company announced in a blog post. “Your Wi-Fi will better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions and more simultaneously,” Google Nest product supervisor Sanjay Noronha wrote inside the post, including that the most recent software up-date will also “improve device connection speeds on wireless networks and optimizations so your devices move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels.”

The up-date includes advancements to basic security and stability. The priority gadget feature, which often lets customers choose which often device briefly gets the best Wi-Fi obtainable, is getting “smarter” as well, in accordance with Google. That should be a delightful update to be able to families functioning and training at home; there’s nothing can beat slow Wi-Fi freezing your own Zoom contact with typically the boss as the kids are usually playing Fortnite.

Google launched typically the Nest Wifi system in October, merging a router and wise speaker as one product. Prior to that, this released typically the Google WiFi mesh router system.