Google and Microsoft worked together to improve spellcheck in Chrome and Edge

Google and Microsoft have worked together to improve the spellcheck expertise in Chrome and Edge. The newest variations of Chrome and Edge are actually powered by the built-in Windows Spellcheck function fairly than the earlier Hunspell open supply implementation. The swap means spellcheck inside Chrome and Edge will now have higher assist for URLs, acronyms, e mail addresses, and an improved shared customized dictionary.

“This feature was developed as a collaboration between Google and Microsoft engineers in the Chromium project, enabling all Chromium-based browsers to benefit from Windows Spellcheck integration,” explains Microsoft’s Edge team.

If you’re not seeing the brand new spellcheck assist present up in Chrome, then chances are you’ll want to allow a flag to get it immediately. Head to chrome://flags/ and seek for “Use the Windows OS spell checker” and allow this setting and restart Chrome.

Microsoft has been contributing to Chromium and serving to improve each Edge and Chrome ever since its shock determination to swap to Chromium final yr. While there have been a whole bunch of commits, user-facing adjustments aren’t all the time apparent like this.

We beforehand noticed Microsoft serving to Google improve Chrome’s tab administration again in January, and Microsoft can be working to improve scrolling in Chromium with bounce results and percentage-based scrolling.