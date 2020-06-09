Google acknowledges Pixel Buds connectivity issues, promises fix

A Google worker has acknowledged the problems some customers are having with their Pixel Buds, 9to5Google reports. “I just wanted to let all of you know that we’ve heard you,” the Googler wrote on the company’s support forums, “our team will be rolling out software updates in the coming weeks to improve Bluetooth stability and connectivity.”

The issues with Google’s Pixel Buds gained widespread consideration final month, with customers reporting audio cutouts when utilizing the true wi-fi earbuds. For some, the problems solely cropped up in the event that they cupped their hand over their ear, whereas others skilled points even when utilizing the earbuds usually. The issues look like current throughout completely different firmware variations and whereas utilizing the earbuds with quite a lot of completely different handsets.

The assist worker didn’t present an actual timeframe for when the replace might arrive, however it’s reassuring to listen to that Pixel Buds homeowners can anticipate the state of affairs to enhance. We typically preferred the Pixel Buds once we reviewed them, because of their simple pairing and assist for wi-fi charging. But they have been removed from excellent, with solely common battery life and a design that would get uncomfortable with prolonged use.