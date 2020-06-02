Google accidentally pushes Android 11 Beta to some Pixels despite delayed announcement

Google was initially scheduled to make some bulletins on June three that had been on maintain due to the cancelling of Google I/O. It was additionally supposed to launch the Android 11 Beta on June 1 for the general public (Android 11 remains to be beneath an prolonged Developer Preview section). The occasion was lately postponed due to the continued pressure throughout the United States.

Despite Googles resolution to postpone the occasion and launch of the Android 11 Beta, evidently the replace was inadvertently pushed to some small variety of Pixel gadgets. This, as reported by @mishaalRahman on Twitter. Its unclear whether or not the customers had been on the latest Developer Preview or in the event that they had been working official software program.

Rather than be tremendous imprecise about this, I’ll simply say it up entrance: Two individuals DMed me saying they obtained the Android 11 beta OTA replace on their Pixel four XL. Build #: RPB1.200504.018  Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

Some new options of Android 11 had been discovered within the new Beta. First, the brand new energy menu that we reported about on Monday was within the construct. Rahman ran a thread on Twitter displaying the updates that had been discovered thus far.

This is the brand new “power menu” settings in Android 11. This will management the playing cards & passes and Controls characteristic that I tweeted about earlier immediately. pic.twitter.com/EdHNpXmwiR  Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

There are new icon types for the house screens together with: pebble, vessel, and tapered rectangle. Theres a brand new Bubble menu which helps you to decrease apps to a bubble that floats over the UI (very similar to Facebook Messengers Chat Heads).

Here’s the animation that performs on that web page. pic.twitter.com/iVuU9jzTom  Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

The Pixel Launchers app options (as seen within the high row of the app drawer) can now be put within the backside row of the house screens.

Onboarding/tutorial messages for the characteristic. pic.twitter.com/GS2K7gzizP  Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

To see the total checklist of options discovered within the Android 11 Beta, take a look at this Twitter thread.

Source