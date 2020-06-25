Goodwood unveil Qatar Festival prize funds | Racing News

A total of £2.3million will undoubtedly be on offer throughout the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which kicks off nowadays on July 28.

The feature event of the week – the Qatar Sussex Stakes – will be run for £275,000, in comparison with the £593,391 taken home by last year’s victor Too Darn Hot.

The mile event might be a highlight of the summer with Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin, Royal Ascot winner Alpine Star and last year’s top rated two-year-old Pinatubo all under consideration, while Stradivarius might get the meeting off to a flyer with his make an effort to win an archive fourth Goodwood Cup on the opening day.

Adam Waterworth, managing director at Goodwood, said “Obviously prize money for this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival is less than previous years, and significantly less than we might want, but any major race meeting is reliant on attendances and hospitality for the majority of its revenue.

“Without the support of all our sponsors – but particularly that from the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club – we might not have had the oppertunity to offer any such thing like the prize money levels we have announced today.

“I would like to thank HE Issa Al Mohannadi, Chairman of QREC, and their CEO Nasser al Kaabi, for working with us in this most difficult of times and continuing to support racing in the UK. QREC have been hugely supportive and their commitment to our pattern races is hugely appreciated.”

Unibet will continue steadily to sponsor the major handicaps through the week, and John Pearce Racing are new sponsors for this year of the Gordon Stakes with the meeting running July 28-August 1.