Goodwood to welcome back racegoers for final day | Racing News

Racegoers will soon be allowed to attend the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival following the Government confirmed the fixture would be among the pilot events to welcome crowds back to elite sports in England.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Friday announced a small number of sporting events, including horse racing, will soon be used to pilot the safe get back of spectators through July and August.

Goodwood has been chosen because the appropriate place for the return of racegoers in a potentially important step of progress in the economic recovery of racing from the Covid-19 pandemic – not exactly two months following the sport came ultimately back behind closed doors.

Attendance will initially be offered to Goodwood annual members and their guests.

David Armstrong, leader of the Racecourse Association and chair of the welcoming crowds industry group, said: “We welcome the fact horseracing is to be selected among the pilot events to welcome back crowds and my team and I acknowledge the great responsibility upon us.

“The safety protocols involved will soon be stringent and the Goodwood Racecourse team are in an excellent place to implement them.

“The sport has come together to offer support to ensure the pilot event provides us with sufficient learnings that the others may follow in time. These learnings enables us to draft industry-wide protocols for the wider scale get back of crowds as soon as we have been able.

“Crowds bring a wonderful atmosphere to a raceday and many businesses associated with racecourses are reliant upon them. I sincerely hope that all involved enjoy their day – our focus now turns to supporting the Goodwood team in what is a landmark day for the sport.”

New safety protocols developed by DCMS, the Sports Ground Safety Authority and racing will soon be put in place to allow Goodwood to stage an event that may allow 5,000 people, plus participants, onsite.

While the RCA announced attendance will initially offered to Goodwood members and their guests, the pilot will also include new initiatives which may raise the number of owners on course and raise the level of hospitality.

For all racegoers attending the function, a code of conduct must be acknowledged and agreed in advance. The RCA said Goodwood was chosen being an appropriate location for the pilot due to being in a “rural setting with a low prevalence rate of the virus”.

Adam Waterworth, sport managing director at the Goodwood Estate, said: “We are delighted that the Qatar Goodwood Festival has been selected as a pilot event for the get back of crowds. It marks an important day for the sports industry following a few challenging months.

“Our annual members have continued to support us through the duration of, for which we are enormously grateful. It is therefore fantastic to offer them the opportunity to witness racing on the Downs again.

“The Goodwood team will ensure the racecourse adheres to Government guidelines on social distancing and hygiene. We hope that this will be the next step in ensuring crowds for future sporting events.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “For months countless us have felt the void to be unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event. So I am pleased that we are actually able to move forward with a plan to help venues safely reopen their doors to fans.

“I recognise that not every sport, team or club gets the benefit of huge commercial revenue, and it is usually their dedicated fans which can be the lifeblood which assists in maintaining them going. By working closely with sports and medical experts, these pilots can help ensure the safe get back of fans to stadia.

“Although it will remain some time before venues are full to capacity, this is a major step in the right direction for the resumption of live spectator sport across the country.”