Goodland AC1200 WiFi Range Extender – Super Fast 1200Mbps 2.4/5Ghz Dual Band Wi-Fi Signal Booster – 4 External Antennas Full Coverage w/Gigabit Ethernet Ports[2020 Newest Model]

Price: $45.99
(as of Aug 26,2020 23:40:14 UTC – Details)
Product Description
AC1200 WiFi Extender makes your life more convenient!
Goodland AC1200 Gigabit Repeater/Router/AP,Elimate WiFi Dead Zones
Super Fast Wi-Fi Speed up to 5Ghz 867Mbps and 2.4Ghz 300Mbps
Double The Coverage of Your Wi-Fi with Full Bar Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Signal
Special Optimizing for Game Console,Great Gift Idea for On-line Game Fans
Features
The next generation of Wi-Fi,leading 802.11ac standard,complies with IEEE801.11ac/a/b/g/n
Compact,wall-mounted design with Wi-Fi signal strength indicator for easy setup
Dual band technology enables blazing-fast WiFi speeds up to 867(5Ghz)Mbps + 300(2.4Ghz)Mbps simultaneously
Beamforming Technology enhances Wi-Fi conectioins and boosts transfer speeds
Integrated high power amplifier supercharges Wi-Fi coverage and wall penetration
2 Gigabit Ethernet ports support 10/100/1000Mbps speeds,maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA
WPS function connects and secures Wi-Fi networking in an easy way
Push the Mode Switch to easily change among Router/Repeater/AP modes
4 x 5dBi high-gain antennas boost receiving sensitivity and sending ability
Good for Multi-storey Wi-Fi Signal
Locate the Goodland Wi-Fi range extender between router and living floor for multi-storey coverage
Eliminate Wi-Fi Dead Zones
Large coverage and strong wall penetration,cover every corner of you house with strong Wi-Fi
Smooth Video Streaming & Online Games,Gift Idea
5G band Wi-Fi up to 867Mbps,blazing fast speed for viedo streaming and ultmate online game performance with no delay,great gift for boys love on-line game
Strong Wi-Fi through Wall
Equipped with LDPC wall penetration technology,ensure strong Wi-fi signal through multi-layer walls
Setup Guide
Start setup by connecting to Wireless-N or Wilress-AC
Setup IP: 192.168.10.1
Initial password: admin
Extended WiFi SSID: xxxxx2.4 and xxxxx5G(xxxxx-ogirinal WiFi SSID)
What You Get
1 x Goodland AC1200 WiFi Range Extender
1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Cable
1 x User Manual
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: If the wifi extender can improve my wifi speed?
A: The wifi extender can only extend your existing wifi range, but won’t increase your wifi speed. In general, the rate of the repeater will be reduced, and it will not be able to reach the original rate.
Q: How do I restore the device to its factory default settings?
A: While the extender is powered on, press and hold the reset button until all the LEDs turn on momentarily
Warm Tips – Somethings You Should Know about WiFi
Wireless Router — a converter used to convert wired network signal into wirelss signal(WiFi)
AP — Access Point,a bridge connect bewteen wired and wireless network
Mbps — Megabyte Per Second,the scale of database transfer speed.the large the better
Dual-band — two WiFi bands – 2.4G(300Mbps) and 5G(867Mbps)which work simultaneously for multiple devices
Equipped with 4 x 5dBi external Antennes and 2.4G/5G dual band, enables blazing-fast Wi-Fi speed of up to 867(5G) + 300(2.4G)Mbps, more reliable simultaneous Wi-Fi network for cell phone, laptop, tablet and video streaming , online game reduce interference.
2 Gigabit WAN/LAN Ethernet ports,connect wired devices like 4k TV or games console to your network with ultimate performance.Wall-mounted design, easy install with outlet; Super easy setup with WPS one-key sync.
Integrated high-power amplifiers on Wi-Fi signal booster ensure large area coverage. LDPC technology offers strong wall penetration. Beamforming Technology enhances WiFi connection and transfer.
Universal compatible with any router or access point, extend internet link to multiple devices like iphone, ipad, macbook, echo, apple tv, fire stick, ps, xbox, google home, chromecast, ring doorbell, hue, cloud cam, smart plug wherever needs sufficient Wi-Fi.
Goodland Care: 1 year quality warranty and free replacement service, No bargin no time wasted, just one message and we will replace it for you. Buy now with no worry!