‘Good Vibrations’ from a distance — Concertgoers play it safe at Beach Boys’ Pinewood Bowl show | Music

I ‘d have never ever thought I ‘d hear The Ramones’ “Rockaway Beach” at a Beach Boysshow But out it came, played by the seven-piece band with sufficient punk edge to have actually made Dee Dee delighted.

That was among the handful of cover tunes consisted of in Sunday’s show that, since it was 2 sets, was more fascinating and satisfying than the band’s last Lincoln show– a run-through-the-hits affair at Pinewood Bowl.

The longer show likewise enabled the Beach Boys to take out some less familiar tunes, like “Getcha Back” and the Johnston- sung “You’re So Good to Me.” Johnston also sang his “Disney Girls,” and Love commemorated George Harrison with his “Pisces Brothers.”

There was likewise space for 3 tunes from “Pet Sounds,” the band’s 1966 work of art, consisting of “God Only Knows,” sung by Love’s child Christian as a homage to Carl Wilson.

Dennis Wilson got his nod on “Do You Wanna Dance?” But there was nary a reference of Al Jardine and the group’s musical genius Brian Wilson– the other 2 initial Beach Boys who have actually been feuding with Love for several years.