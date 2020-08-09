Good Samaritans save family from West Marlborough Township, Chester County Pennsylvania floodwaters

WEST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI)– On Tuesday, an exceptionally dangerous water rescue in Chester County was captured on video camera.

Four complete strangers, turned good Samaritans, conserved a daddy and 4 kids from a sinking car as the floodwaters continued to increase.

The video out of West Marlborough Township is heart racing, and reveals the real bravery of daily heroes.

“You can see how strong the river is and it’s pulling them away,” states Dan DiGregorio, of Phoenixville, among 4 complete strangers who entered to save them. “Honestly, out of nowhere, this backhoe comes around the corner and we immediately started screaming at the guy driving it.”

That’s when the group relocated to assist.

“We’re yelling at the dad who’s now about 15 feet away from the car with his baby in his arms. He’s almost going under. So, we tell him get back to the car,” DiGregorio stated.

The 4 complete strangers made a human chain, keeping each other’s belts, to get the family members out, one by one.

The earliest kid practically escaped, however DiGregorio had the ability to get him by the wrist.

“Even last night, I couldn’t sleep because I can still see the fear in his eyes as I’m holding on to them. Because if I let go, he’s gone,” he stated. “We were all extremely fortunate. I imply, it wasn’t clever by any of us, however it was something that needed to be …