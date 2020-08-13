Good QBs that will be on new teams in 2021

Which good NFL quarterbacks could be on various teams in 2021?

Look around at the landscape of the NFL in2020 From in 2015 to now, a number of popular quarterbacks changed teams: Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles, and Case Keenum.

This ilk of swap is not always prevalent, however the large quantity and quality of quarterbacks that left for new locations are notable. In the cases pointed out above, age played a significant element, specifically with Brady andRivers Tom Brady wished to attempt his luck beyond Massachusetts, and the Chargers are preparing for a new age (after 16 years!) with the University of Oregon alumnus, Justin Herbert.

The other scenarios (Bridgewater, Newton, Dalton, Foles, and Keenum) are ones where the gamers are either teetering on newly found backup projects or “prove yourself” situations. Newton has a chance to make New England his franchise for the rest of his profession. So does Bridgewater inCarolina Dalton will be a powerful backup and/or audition in the occasion of Dak Prescott’s exodus. Foles is slated for a foolproof training school fight with incumbent MitchellTrubisky And Keenum followed Minnesota Vikings pal Kevin …