Good News! Wind And Solar Just Hit a New Record in 2020 as Coal Declines

Wind and solar produced a record 10 percent of international electrical energy in the very first half of 2020 as the world’s coal plant fleet performed at less than half its capability, analysis released Thursday revealed.

Despite a near-record drop in power need due to the pandemic, renewables represented 1,129 terawatt-hours in January-June, compared to 992 in the very first 6 months of 2019, according to a report by the Ember energy think tank.

Overall, the portion of power drawn from wind and solar has actually more than doubled from 4.6 percent in 2015– the year of the landmark Paris offer on climate change.

On the other hand, generation from coal– the most contaminating nonrenewable fuel source– fell 8.3 percent in the very first half of 2020, the analysis revealed.

This was in spite of leading emitter China increasing its share of the international coal fleet somewhat.

“From 2015 it’s an incredible amount of growth (in solar and wind), but even at 10 percent it’s not completely transformational,” Dave Jones, senior electrical energy expert at Ember, informed AFP.

“When we ask is it enough what we are truly speaking about is, how quick are emissions falling?

“Thirty percent of fossil fuel emissions globally are just from coal power plants, so coal fired power generation needs to collapse quickly in order to limit climate change,” stated Jones.

The …