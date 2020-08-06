Good news: No positive COVID-19 tests at PGA Championship

After postponing the PGA Championship 3 months due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America got some good news Wednesday: Every gamer and caddie in this week’s championship cleared the COVID-19 screening procedures.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear that,” stated PGA primary champions officer Kerry Haigh.

The PGA has actually followed the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 screening strategy and method, following the exact same standards and procedures the Tour has actually utilized considering that rebooting 8 weeks earlier.

Last week Branden Grace ended up being the 8th PGA Tour gamer to test positive for the infection when he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship (where he was connected for second through 36 holes). As an outcome, he likewise needed to miss today’s PGA.

More than a lots gamers have either took out of the competition due to the fact that of injury or declined an invite, with a couple of pointing out issues over the coronavirus. Overall, 91 of the top 100 on the planet are teeing it up today at TPC Harding Park.