Gone with the Wind returns to HBO Max with slavery warning – Armenian News

Gone With The Wind has been reinstated by HBO Max, along side a disclaimer saying it “denies the horrors of slavery”.

The 1939 film, set during and after the American Civil War, was removed by the streaming site early in the day this month.

HBO Max said at the time it showed “ethnic and racial prejudices” that “were wrong then and are wrong today”.

Now, it has returned on the web, also combined with two videos discussing the film’s historical context, BBC News reports.

One shows TELEVISION host and film scholar Jacqueline Stewart noting how the popular movie’s depiction of black people was controversial even at the time of release.

“Producer David O Selznick was well aware that black audiences were deeply concerned about the film’s handling of the topic of slavery and its treatment of black characters,” she says.

“The film’s treatment of this world through a lens of nostalgia denies the horrors of slavery, as well as its legacies of racial inequality,” she added.