Gone with the Wind removed from HBO Max

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Vivien Leigh and Hattie McDaniel each received Oscars for his or her work in the movie





Gone with the Wind has been taken off HBO Max following requires it to be removed from the US streaming service.

HBO Max stated the 1939 movie was “a product of its time” and depicted “ethnic and racial prejudices” that “were wrong then and are wrong today”.

It stated the movie would return to the platform at an unspecified date with a “discussion of its historical context”.

Set throughout and after the American Civil War, Gone with the Wind has lengthy been attacked for its depiction of slavery.

Based on the novel by Margaret Mitchell, it options slave characters who appear contented with their lot and who stay loyal to their former homeowners after slavery’s abolition.

Gone with the Wind acquired 10 Oscars and stays the highest-grossing film of all time when its takings are adjusted for inflation.

Hattie McDaniel grew to become the first black actress to be nominated for, and win, an Academy Award for her function as home servant Mammy.

Writing in the Los Angeles Times this week, screenwriter John Ridley stated the movie “glorifies the antebellum south” and perpetuated “painful stereotypes of people of colour”.

“The movie had the very best talents in Hollywood at that time working together to sentimentalise a history that never was,” continued the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Gone with the Wind was initially launched in 1939





In a press release, HBO Max stated it could be “irresponsible” to maintain the movie on its platform with out “an explanation and a denouncement” of its “racist depictions”.

It stated the movie itself would return “as it was originally created”, saying “to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed”.

The wording of the assertion is just like advisories that accompany Tom and Jerry cartoons and different classic animations on varied streaming providers.

Tom and Jerry carries racism warning

Disney+ additionally advises its subscribers that a few of its older movies – amongst them 1941 animation Dumbo – “may contain outdated cultural depictions”.

HBO Max’s transfer comes amid mass protests towards racism and police brutality which have prompted a number of tv networks to reassess their choices.

It follows the removing of Little Britain from Netflix, BritBox and BBC iPlayer. The present noticed Matt Lucas and David Walliams play characters from totally different ethnic backgrounds, together with Desiree DeVere – a lady performed by Walliams in full blackface.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you will have a narrative suggestion electronic mail [email protected].