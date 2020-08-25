Gomez reveals ‘essential’ part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations

The England worldwide has actually provided an insight into the Reds’ training school ahead of the 2020-21 project

Joe Gomez has actually exposed the “essential” part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations which has actually assisted the gamers’ healing in between friendly matches.

The Reds are presently preparing for the defence of their very first Premier League crown at a training school in Austria, with a Community Shield last clash versus FA Cup winners Arsenal quick approaching.

Jurgen Klopp’s guys opened their pre-season program by beating Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday, with objectives from Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster concluding a comfy success.

Liverpool have another friendly to take in prior to their focus changes to the conference with Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday, with a clash versus Red Bull Salzburg set to occur on Tuesday afternoon.

The Merseyside clothing were just given 3 weeks off after their final-day success over Newcastle on July 26, and Gomez has actually now described that afternoon siestas are assisting the team to manage the needs of a fast turn-around in between seasons.

“Essential. Not much beats an afternoon nap,” Gomez informed Liverpool’s official website of the significance of getting in additional rest after training sessions.

“It’s more so for healing and simply turning off a bit …