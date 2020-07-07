Golf’s greatest bunker shots: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and more! | Golf News



















Tiger Woods, Paul Azinger and a tournament-winning hole-out from Jordan Spieth all function in golf’s greatest bunker pictures of all time!

A second of magic from Tiger Woods, a tremendous hole-out from Jordan Spieth and a particular save from Paul Azinger all function in golf’s greatest bunker pictures ever!

From tournament-winning moments to gamers making birdies and eagles from probably the most unlikely of positions, we have delved into the archives to look again at a number of the greatest bunker play of all-time.

The spotlight of Tiger Woods’ victory on the 2000 Canadian Open got here from a fairway bunker on the 72nd gap, the place he produced a miraculous method over water to safe his one-shot victory, whereas Azinger holed-out from the sand to safe a half-point for Team USA within the 2002 Ryder Cup.

Paul Azinger’s hole-out for Team USA sparked wild celebrations at The Belfry

Spieth holed his bunker shot from the sand to win the 2017 Travelers Championship, whereas Azinger achieved comparable on the ultimate gap to assert a one-shot victory at The Memorial again in 1993.

An outstanding restoration from the sandpit performed a key half in Sandy Lyle successful the Green Jacket on the Masters in 1988, whereas Phil Mickelson producing a exceptional effort from a seemingly unimaginable place additionally options!

Click on the video above to look again a few of golf’s all-time nice bunker pictures, with the full version available on the Sky Sports YouTube page!