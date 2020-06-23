Golf’s funniest animal encounters: Alligators, squirrels and more! | Golf News



















5:59



We take a look at a few of the most memorable occasions when golfers have been disrupted by animals.

Animals can often be discovered and about around a golf course, with many winding up getting nearer to the action than golfers would a cure for!

From alligators patrolling the fairways to birds trying to steal balls from greens, we’ve delved to the archives to appear back at some of golf’s funniest animal encounters.

Rory McIlroy saw a tee shot disrupted by way of a squirrel within a past trip to the Travelers Championship, with Tiger Woods encountering an identical rodent in another of his appearances at the Presidents Cup.

Woods’ squirrel surprise came at the 2013 Presidents Cup

Woods also experienced a tee shot coming off a stray duck on the fairway during a previous Honda Classic, while seagull famously took Brad Fabel’s ball from TPC Sawgrass’ iconic 17th hole through the 1998 Players Championship,

Ian Poulter and Cody Gribble are those types of try and remove alligators from danger during the Florida Swing, even though Smylie Kaufman and his caddie received an unexpected shock from exactly the same animal.

A duck the need to be bribed with food to leave the greens and Luke Donald being startled by way of a baboon also feature, as does a gaze of racoons racing across a putting surface.

Click on the video above to look right back at a number of the funniest animal encounters in golf!