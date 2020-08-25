‘GolfGate’ Dinner in Ireland Sparks Political Backlash

LONDON– Close to the rugged Atlantic coast, the Station House Hotel in the Irish town of Clifden provides well-off visitors a stay that will “live in your memories forever.” But today, that motto appears more a hazard than a guarantee for a few of Ireland’s politicians.

Two have actually currently resigned after a protest over their presence at a dinner hosted at the hotel recently and arranged by the Golf Society of the nation’s legislature, theOireachtas The event happened a day after the federal government tightened up coronavirus constraints to fight a spike in infections, and has actually stimulated a backlash that has actually likewise threatened the tasks of 2 other public figures.

The fallout from the personal gala dinner resounded well beyond Ireland on Monday as the future of the nation’s agent on the European Commission and the European Union’s trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, hangs in the balance following his presence.

Now referred to as “GolfGate,” the outcry is being compared to the protest in Britain over a breach of lockdown constraints byDominic Cummings, a close aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Though Mr. Cummings made it through that episode, critics stated it deteriorated public trust in the British federal government and ran the risk of weakening compliance with coronavirus guidelines.