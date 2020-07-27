Golfer Richy Werenski draws attention for Blue Lives Matter wristband

MICHAEL THOMPSON WINS 3M OPEN BY 2 STROKES IN MINNESOTA

Werenski’s wrist band in assistance of law enforcement officer ended up being a hot subject on social networks. Players throughout the sports spectrum have actually backed the Black Lives Matter motion and some see Blue Lives Matter as a direct opposition to that group.

3M OPEN: WHO HAS ONE OF THE MOST WINS AT THE OCCASION

However, Sky Sports kept in mind that Werenski has actually been using the wristband for the last 4 years. The Massachusetts local has household in police.

He hasn’t talked about the reaction from using the wristband.

His 3M Open surface was connected for the very best surface of his 2020 season so far. He likewise completed connected for 3rd location at the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier competition.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He has yet to win on the PGATour He has actually completed second two times in his profession and 3rd 3 times. He likewise has 8 Top 10 surfaces. His 2019 season ended early after he entered into a vehicle mishap in October.