Golfer Paige Spiranac recalls getting punched in the face by college roommate

PAUL CASEY TUNED IN FOR MORE THAN GOLF IN PGA TOUR’S RETURN

“I get her in the car and she was totally fine. We drive back, and all of a sudden, we park right in front of our house … and she like passed out, I have to get her from the car, up a small flight of stairs, into her room and change her,” Spiranac stated, in accordance with the New York Post.

She added that her roommate fell on the floor and, when she tried to assist her up, the roommate sprinted into her room and locked the door. When Spiranac tried to get into her roommate’s room, she was met with a punch to the face.

“I’m like, ‘Open the door, open the door,’ and she thought I was one of her ex-boyfriends, and so she opens the door and decks me as hard as she possibly could,” she stated. “I woke up the next day with a massive black eye.”

Spiranac was requested what occurred to her face by different college students and lecturers. She stated they expressed concern for her however she defined that it was simply from her roommate.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CONFIRMS NO FANS FOR HARDING PARK

Spiranac stated that she didn’t have any arduous emotions over the incident.

“I felt really bad-a-s, that was the only fight I have ever been in and I lost,” she stated. “I’ve never had the reaction when I’ve been really mad to punch someone or slap someone or hurt someone.”

It’s unclear when the incident passed off. She attended Arizona for her freshman 12 months after which later transferred to San Diego State.

Spiranac has appeared on the Cactus Tour and tried to get on the LPGA Tour. She missed the reduce at an LPGA Tour occasion in Dubai in 2016 and has not performed since.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the golfer has constructed up a sizeable model. She has greater than 2.7 million followers on Instagram.