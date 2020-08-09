GolfBuddy AIM V10 Golf Navigation GPS Tracker Voice Rangefinders for Hat, Accuracy Distance Talking Bluetooth Wireless Laser Range Finder, Water Resistant Hunting Accessories for Golfers, Chrome



The aim L10V, GOLFBUDDY’s most compact and sporty laser rangefinder now comes with an added voice feature! The voice feature quickly and conveniently reads your distances aloud from your location to the intended target on the green. The aim L10V also includes three targeting modes: Standard, Scan and Pin with vibration that assures you when you have locked onto your intended target. The slope-adjusted distances help you incorporate the elevation of the hole, providing a better perspective of your shot and making club selection even more accurate.

-Ergonomic and sporty design

-5 – 880 yard range – Accurate to +/-1 yard

-Measures yards and meters

-One button push for voice audio

-Pin finder with vibration mode

-3 targeting modes (Standard, Scan, Pin)

-6x Magnification with diopter adjustment

-Slope on/off switch provides slope-adjusted distances for elevation

-Automatic shut-off after 10 seconds when left unattended

-IPX4 Water resistant

-Lightweight – only 155g

-Sturdy carry case with belt hook and easy access toggle closure

Slope Adjusted Distances

The slope adjustment feature helps you account for inclines and declines by showing you the normal yardage PLUS the slope adjusted ‘true’ yardage distance. It can easily be turned off for tournament play. The 3 targeting modes available are standard, scan and pin to suit your preference.