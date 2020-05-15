Golf trick-shots of the week! Nine amazing shots from social media | Golf News

By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/05/20 7:49am
Paving slabs, footballs and holing balls off a frying pan all function in one other amazing week {golfing} trick-shots on social media!
Get the greatest costs and guide a spherical at one of 1,700 programs throughout the UK & Ireland
Amateurs and {golfing} tricksters have continued to impress throughout the sporting shutdown, making full use of all their restricted area and objects round the home to provide some unimaginable efforts.
From utilizing window ledges as fast-paced placing surfaces to hole-outs whereas practising soccer expertise, social media has as soon as once more demonstrated how artistic folks have been whereas staying at residence!
Live McIlroy & DJ v Fowler & Wolff
May 17, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
The reopening of golf programs in England has additionally enabled folks to get exterior to indicate off their {golfing} skills, with driver keepy-ups, backyard chairs and rooftops all used to provide some magical moments.
Click on the video above to see golf’s trick-shots of the week! Think you are able to do higher? Send your movies by way of to @SkySportsGolf on Instagram and we’ll use the greatest of them in subsequent week’s version!