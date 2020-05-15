Golf trick-shots of the week! Nine amazing shots from social media | Golf News



















Take a have a look at the greatest golf trick-shots of the week from social media, that includes paving slabs, footballs, frying pans and extra!

Amateurs and {golfing} tricksters have continued to impress throughout the sporting shutdown, making full use of all their restricted area and objects round the home to provide some unimaginable efforts.

From utilizing window ledges as fast-paced placing surfaces to hole-outs whereas practising soccer expertise, social media has as soon as once more demonstrated how artistic folks have been whereas staying at residence!

The reopening of golf programs in England has additionally enabled folks to get exterior to indicate off their {golfing} skills, with driver keepy-ups, backyard chairs and rooftops all used to provide some magical moments.

Click on the video above to see golf’s trick-shots of the week! Think you are able to do higher? Send your movies by way of to @SkySportsGolf on Instagram and we’ll use the greatest of them in subsequent week’s version!