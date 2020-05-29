Golf trick-shots of the week: Goals, slabs, pans and more! | Golf News

By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 28/05/20 6:30pm
The normal of {golfing} trick-shots appears to be getting higher and higher, with soccer objectives, swinging objects and paving slabs all that includes this week’s efforts.
The reopening of golf programs throughout the UK hasn’t stopped a lot from displaying off their {golfing} abilities at house, with a number of unbelievable efforts being posted on social media in latest days.
From a pitch-in off paving slabs and a soccer aim to a hole-out by way of a again flick, amateurs and tricksters of all ages have clearly been preserving busy to work on their golf recreation from house.
Lots of sensible efforts have been despatched to @SkySportsGolf this week on Instagram, all making an attempt alternative ways to make the most of their environment for golf, leaving a lot of high quality contenders on our shortlist.
Click on the video above to look at the finest trick-shots of the week, together with frying pans, desk tennis bats, pirate costumes and even a attainable future {golfing} celebrity!
Think you are able to do higher? Send your movies by way of to @SkySportsGolf on Instagram and we’ll use the finest of them in subsequent week’s version!