Golf: Kendall Kemm, 16, with one-armed swing gets lesson from six-time major winner

By
Jasyson
-
So, envision the surprise when video of the now 16- year-old’s very first golf lesson swinging one-handed went viral and brought in some quite prominent attention.
READ: Is Bryson DeChambeau irreversibly changing golf?
Golf legend Nick Faldo provided some suggestions in a video on Twitter to assist Kemm enhance her swing while Phil Mickelson likewise tweeted stating: “I LOVE THIS!! She is so cool!!”

Faldo, who won the Masters and the Open Championship 3 times each, provided suggestions on Kemm’s grip, position and swing in what he created “Lesson 1 #FaldoFormula.”

Watch the video at the top of the short article to discover more!

Source link

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR