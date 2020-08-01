Golf: Kendall Kemm, 16, with one-armed swing gets lesson from six-time major winner

So, envision the surprise when video of the now 16- year-old’s very first golf lesson swinging one-handed went viral and brought in some quite prominent attention.

Golf legend Nick Faldo provided some suggestions in a video on Twitter to assist Kemm enhance her swing while Phil Mickelson likewise tweeted stating: “I LOVE THIS!! She is so cool!!”

Faldo, who won the Masters and the Open Championship 3 times each, provided suggestions on Kemm’s grip, position and swing in what he created “Lesson 1 #FaldoFormula.”