Golf fans to return in Ohio for The Memorial next month | Golf News





Patrick Cantlay will defend The Memorial next month

The Memorial Tournament next month will see spectators return to knowledgeable golf occasion for the primary time since worldwide sport was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement on the match’s official web site confirmed that permission to enable entry to fans had been granted by the PGA Tour and the Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine.

The PGA Tour returns next week with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, and the primary 5 occasions on the modified schedule might be performed behind closed doorways whereas the gamers and caddies might be subjected to strict Covid-19 testing procedures and protocols.

Muirfield Village will welcome spectators to the Ohio occasion

But spectators might be granted entry to Muirfield Village in Ohio for the invitational match hosted by Jack Nicklaus, beginning on July 16.

The assertion from match officers learn: “The Memorial Tournament introduced by Nationwide would love to recognise the profitable efforts led by Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and Dr Amy Acton in the struggle towards the unfold of COVID-19.

“The State of Ohio has been a leader in identifying the tremendous threat that began to appear in January and was one of the first to take drastic action to curb the spread and reduce deaths.

It’s official, thanks to State approval & help from the @PGATOUR, patrons might be permitted to attend the 45th version of #theMemorial ⛳. More particulars coming quickly concerning protocols designed to promote the well being & security of all who might be on-site at this 12 months’s Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020

“Their implemented plan has produced encouraging results and allowed for the slow process of opening the State to business and gradually allowing Ohioans to return to a level of normalcy, including the ability to permit patrons at this year’s Memorial.

“With the help of the PGA Tour, who the Tournament has labored collectively with all through this course of, the Memorial is wanting ahead to partnering with State, County and City management, together with the Memorial COVID -19 Task Force, to supply the Memorial Tournament introduced by Nationwide for example of how public gathering occasions could be developed and applied with accepted and accepted protocols in place.

“The Memorial Tournament will issue a full release with more details over the coming week.”