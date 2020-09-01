Golf Central Podcast: Rahm’s win, Rory’s news, and East Lake favorites

On the most recent installation of the Golf Central Podcast, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner go over Jon Rahm’s BMW Championship win, Rory McIlroy’s surprise household news, and Tiger Woods’ 2019-20 season. Plus, the people break down the favorites at East Lake and who may be able to capture them.



