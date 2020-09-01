Golf Central Podcast: Rahm’s win, Rory’s news, and East Lake favorites

On the most recent installation of the Golf Central Podcast, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner go over Jon Rahm’s BMW Championship win, Rory McIlroy’s surprise household news, and Tiger Woods’ 2019-20 season. Plus, the people break down the favorites at East Lake and who may be able to capture them.
Most Popular
COVID-19: Apple iPhones can contact-trace without special app – Armenian News
Apple has actually started letting its iPhones perform contact- tracing without the requirement for users to download an authorities Covid -19 app. As an...
Deshaun Watson could turn Jordan Akins into a TE1 for fantasy football this year
With chance, great buzz and Deshaun Watson, Jordan Akins has a course to being a TE1 for fantasy this year. For years, the...
Eurozone slides into deflation for the first time in four years
The eurozone moved into deflation for the first time in four years, heaping pressure on the European Central Bank to increase its assistance...
Binance-backed WazirX is the latest Indian exchange to launch staking
The Binance- backed Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has actually released a brand-new in-app staking function onSept 1 that will permit its users to...
Most Massive Black Hole Collision Detected Confirms Elusive Middleweight Black Holes
From 7 billion light-years away, a set of clashing black holes has actually provided up, on a glossy gravitational wave plate, among the...
$15k predictions emerge as Bitcoin (BTC) shows new strength
Bitcoin rate has actually been having a hard time to break the $12k resistance for rather a long time, now. Recent predictions, nevertheless, recommend...
Coronavirus symptoms can last much longer than initially thought, experts say
Globally, there have actually been more than 25.7 million reported cases of Covid -19, and more than 850,000 individuals have actually passed away,...
Blake Shelton causes controversy over false COVID-19 pandemic statistics tweet
The controversy was over a tweet retweeted by President Donald Trump that misrepresented a CDC upgrade about deaths connected to coronavirus. BLAKE SHELTON REACTS...