Golf Central Podcast: At long last, the year's first major has arrived

By
Jasyson
-

Rex Hoggard signs up with Ryan Lavner from TPC Harding Park, website of the 2020 PGA Championship to sneak peek the year’s firstmajor They break down Lavner’s top-10 list of prospective winners, what a major without any fans will resemble and more.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR