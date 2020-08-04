Golf Central Podcast: At long last, the year's first major has arrived

Rex Hoggard signs up with Ryan Lavner from TPC Harding Park, website of the 2020 PGA Championship to sneak peek the year’s firstmajor They break down Lavner’s top-10 list of prospective winners, what a major without any fans will resemble and more.
Most Popular
Twins Place Rich Hill On Injured List
The Twins have actually put left-hander Rich Hill on the injured list due to the fact that of shoulder tiredness, Dan Hayes of...
Leading WTO candidates back US bid for dispute system reforms
The 2 leading candidates to run the World Trade Organization have actually called for reform to address US criticisms that have actually paralysed...
Anderson Cooper: Mattis gave a stunning rebuke of Trump
CNN's Anderson Cooper says President Donald Trump's former defense secretary James Mattis gave a stunning rebuke of Trump. #Mattis #CNN #News
KAQIAR New 36W Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E100 E200 E300 E125 E150...
Price: (as of - Details) Output: DC 24V 1.5A; Power: 36W Max Input: AC 100-120V 50/60Hz 1.5AConnector Tip:Female 3-Pin InlineCompatible Models: Razor E100...
Census Bureau will finish count earlier than expected, deliver data to Trump
In order to fulfill that due date, Dillingham stated, “field data collection” will conclude bySept 30. Professional personnel at the bureau has actually...
Doogee announces $170 N20 Pro with Helio P60 and 6GB of RAM
Doogee is announcing a new budget smartphone. The N20 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB...
Boy, 11, takes Mini Cooper on joy ride through Harlan, crashes into shed
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 / 11:10 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 3, 2020 / 05:20 PM EDT HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — An 11-year-old...
Coronavirus: How pandemic pods and zutors are changing home-schooling
Parent Julie Lam has actually made brand-new plans after discovering it difficult to home-school her 3 kids and run her property company. When the...