Golem Releases New Golem Version Focusing on Developers

Decentralized computing power-sharing network Golem launched a new version of its network.

Golem revealed the alpha release of the new Golem network, which focuses on reducing application advancement.

“As we have been mentioning in our communications over the last few months, we have made use of all the experience we had gathered while developing and running Brass and then Clay Golem. We spent countless days and nights thinking about how we could address what’s most important to our users and for the future of Golem and arrived at a strong vision of what we want to build.”

The upgrade runs on the Alpha testnet. Developers can change their dockerized images into Golem’s personalized custom-made virtual device image format. Golem included it utilizes a currently developed API to get in touch with containers.

The business stated it’s picking to launch a more bareboned platform “as we are building with a developer-first approach and to achieve this we need feedback.” Golem stated it thinks it “can be used for a myriad of use-cases that can really make a difference” and is open to ideas to make structure for those use-cases much easier.

Earlier this year, Golem released an evidence of gadget idea for identity authentication. The concept is to let users verify their hardware and show identity in a confidential yet relied on way.