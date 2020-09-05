Goldman Sachs joins Ant’s up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate, sources say

Goldman Sachs has actually signed up with the growing list of investment banks dealing with Chinese monetary innovation company Ant Group’s initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead supervisor on the Hong Kong leg, 2 individuals with direct understanding of the matter stated.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, strategies to do a synchronised listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have actually stated might be the world’s biggest IPO and come as quickly as October.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 210.94 +3.38 +1.63%

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs decreased to talk about the consultation. Ant likewise decreased to remark.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and William Mallard)