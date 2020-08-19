Goldman Sachs Is Hiring a New VP of Digital Assets

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is hiring a new vice president in the Digital Assets group within its Global Markets Division in London.

According to a current task publishing on the financial investment company’s site, the new VP will deal with the Digital Assets group in “defining and executing Goldman Sachs’ distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain efforts firmwide, including any potential initiatives in the cryptocurrency space.” The function needs that any candidates have the ability to determine chances where blockchain and DLT digital assets can include worth.

The present worldwide head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs is Mathew McDermott, who presumed the function onAug 6.

Changing instructions on crypto

The current addition of McDermott and the call for new blood shows Goldman Sachs is taking a more proactive method to crypto assets in unsure financial times.

McDermott stated ina Aug 6 interview with CNBC that the company is “exploring the commercial viability of creating a fiat digital token,” supposedly a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

“In the next 5 to ten years, you might see a monetary system where all assets and liabilities are belonging to a blockchain, with all deals natively occurring on chain.”

The conditioning of the digital assets group follows a financiers’ contact May, in which Goldman Sachs experts argued that Bitcoin (BTC) did not have authenticity, supplied no capital, didn’t supply diversity and had not revealed any proof of being an inflation hedge.