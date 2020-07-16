Goldman Sachs is crushing it as booming markets trump Main Street turmoil

That backdrop plays perfectly to the strengths of Goldman Sachs, which is far more confronted with Wall Street than Main Street.

reported revenue surged to $13.3 billion, blowing away estimates of $9.8 billion. It was Goldman’s second-highest quarterly revenue ever.

Per-share profit rose 8% at Goldman Sachs to $6.26, far exceeding expectations for $3.78.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon acknowledged the “very challenging environment” and said the economic outlook “remains uncertain.”

KBW Bank Index BKX Shares of Goldman Sachs rallied 4% premarket on the earnings beat. The bank is only down 7% so far this season, compared with a 36% plunge for the

The reunite of greed has been good for Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reported record investment banking revenue of $2.7 billion, including record revenue for underwriting both debt and stock deals.

That dealmaking was only authorized by the return of greed on Wall Street. Unprecedented action from the Federal Reserve — slashing rates to zero, buying unlimited levels of government debt and even scooping up corporate bonds — unfroze capital markets. That paved the way for a resurgence of stock and debt sales that Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks earn fat fees on.

US organizations raised not quite $190 billion via stock sales alone during the 2nd quarter — the most on Dealogic records going back to 1995. That includes high-profile IPOs by online insurer Lemonade , computer software firm ZoomInfo and grocery chain Albertsons. Goldman Sachs said it ranked No. 1 global in stock sales this season. And it’s No. 1 for advising on M&A deals.

Meanwhile, Goldman’s trading business, which has stumbled in recent years, is thriving available on the market turbulence and a surge of trading activity by clients like hedge funds and portfolio managers.

The bank’s fixed income, currency and commodities unit generated $4.2 billion in revenue, the best in nine years. Goldman cited “strong client activity.”

Goldman’s equities unit posted revenue of $2.9 billion — the best in 11 years.

Like other banks, Goldman Sachs is also receiving a flood of new deposits. The bank’s digital consumer deposit platform, which launched years back as Marcus, reported an archive $20 billion influx in deposits to $92 billion.