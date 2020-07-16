Goldman Sachs is crushing it as booming markets trump Main Street turmoil

That backdrop plays perfectly to the strengths of Goldman Sachs, which is far more confronted with Wall Street than Main Street.
Per-share profit rose 8% at Goldman Sachs to $6.26, far exceeding expectations for $3.78.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon acknowledged the “very challenging environment” and said the economic outlook “remains uncertain.”
The reunite of greed has been good for Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs reported record investment banking revenue of $2.7 billion, including record revenue for underwriting both debt and stock deals.
Meanwhile, Goldman’s trading business, which has stumbled in recent years, is thriving available on the market turbulence and a surge of trading activity by clients like hedge funds and portfolio managers.
The bank’s fixed income, currency and commodities unit generated $4.2 billion in revenue, the best in nine years. Goldman cited “strong client activity.”
Goldman’s equities unit posted revenue of $2.9 billion — the best in 11 years.
Like other banks, Goldman Sachs is also receiving a flood of new deposits. The bank’s digital consumer deposit platform, which launched years back as Marcus, reported an archive $20 billion influx in deposits to $92 billion.