Goldlion Dehydrator Rack Compatible with Instant Pot 6 Quart Stainless Steel Stand Accessories for Air Fryer Crisp Lid

No need to buy a big dehydrator machine, if you own the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, Goldlion dehydrator rack is the perfect accompaniment to dry out fruits and meats with greater efficiency.

Compatible Models: Instant Pot Duo 60, Lux 60, Duo Plus 60, Ultra 60, Viva 60, Nova Plus 60, Duo Nova 60.

Material: Stainless steel food grade 304 (18/8)

Dimensions: 7.9 inch diameter by 5.3 inch height

“Little Gadget, Big Help”

Goldlion’s mission is to help you cook like a pro! Please enjoy the new freedom and creativity that our products give you!

Compatible with Instant Pot

6 / 8 Qt

8 Qt

No

6 / 8 Qt

LUX

No

Compatible with Ninja Foodi

8 Qt

6.5 / 8 Qt

No

5 / 6.5 / 8 Qt

5 / 6.5 / 8 Qt

6.5 Qt

Compatible with Ninja Grill

No

No

All Ag300 and Ag400 Models

No

No

No

【DEHYDRATE FOODS】Five stackable layers make it easier than ever to dehydrate fruits and meats, lock in the nutrients and enjoy healthy snacks like chips and jerky.

【FOOD GRADE SAFETY】Featuring stainless steel food grade 304 (18/8), you can serve your family much-loved healthy meals every day.

【SAFE HANDLING】 Thanks to the roll hemming technology, ensure safe handling with burr-free edges.

【EASY TO USE】Dishwasher safe makes clean up a breeze, the stackable design offers exceptional convenience to save you precious countertop space.

【DESIGNED TO FIT】7.9 inch diameter by 5.3 inch height is the perfect size to fit most 6 quart Instant Pot models, including Duo 60, Lux 60, Duo Plus 60, Ultra 60, Viva 60, Nova Plus 60, Duo Nova 60.