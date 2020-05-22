Goldie Hawn: ‘Tell children the truth about coronavirus’

Goldie Hawn has actually informed BBC Radio 5 Live that she assumes it is essential to be truthful with children when chatting about the coronavirus pandemic, if they ask concerns.

The star established MindUP, an academic program to assist children with their psychological wellness, in 2003.

She stated it is essential to produce a “more optimistic environment in the house, even when we as parents know it could be graver than we think”.

