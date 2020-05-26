Goldie Hawn says Harvey Weinstein pulled a ‘really underhanded’ move

Count Goldie Hawn amongst the stars that have actually encountered disgraced manufacturer Harvey Weinstein.

Hawn discussed, while showing up Sunday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, that she feuded with Weinstein while dealing with a movie variation of Chicago that never ever obtained made. While the Broadway program was at some point become a 2002 flick that took residence the Best Picture Oscar in 2003, Hawn claimed she and also Madonna functioned an earlier variation.

When Hawn got the manuscript, nonetheless, she discovered her component was created for somebody years more youthful. She’s currently 74, so she would certainly have remained in her 40 s at the time.

< p course ="canvas-atom canvas-text Mb(1.0em) Mb(0)--sm Mt(0.8em)--sm" kind ="text" material="“I called him and said, ‘Well, you know, I’m not 23. Who’s writing my part for a 23-year-old?’”Hawn claimed."And[Weinstein] claimed,(*********************************** )s electronic, you can do my face, you can make me look12 if you wish to. I'm still dancing and also vocal singing, so you're not gon na leave this wayHarveySo exactly how else are you mosting likely to do it?'"" data-reactid ="26" >“I called him and said, ‘Well, you know, I’m not 23. Who’s writing my part for a 23-year-old?’”Hawn claimed.”And (* )claimed,’Well, in fact.You can not play23 … I claimed,’ Oh, I can in fact.There’s electronic, you can do my face, you can make me look12 if you wish to. I’m still dancing and also vocal singing, so you’re not gon na leave this wayHarveySo exactly how else are you mosting likely to do it?'”

< p course ="canvas-atom canvas-text Mb(1.0em) Mb(0)--sm Mt(0.8em)--sm" kind ="text" material ="She claimed to him,"That was actually deceptive of you.Why do not you simply appear and also state you wish to [make the movie] with someone else?"" data-reactid ="27" >She claimed to him,”That was actually deceptive of you.Why do not you simply appear and also state you wish to[make the movie] with someone else?”

.

The 2“got into it” after that.The (********* )FirstWivesClub celebrity really did not such as the manuscript anyhow– she believed it did not have feeling– and also informedWeinstein it was“so bad” that (****************************** )(******* ).

Hawn left the job, however her agreement stated that she be paid whether she showed up in the flick. Weinstein did the“honorable” point and also followed up on that particular, she claimed, which she called“amazing.”

The starlet kept in mind that Weinstein at some point did employ the ideal individuals for the job.She claimed she praised him on the smash hit that resulted.

In 2009,Hawn’s starlet little girl,KateHudson, showed up in an additionalWeinstein music,Nine

