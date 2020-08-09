Goldie Hawn dances to ‘Hey Ya!’ as she cleans dishes with family in fun video

Now, the “Overboard” star is marching to the beat of a brand-new tune: The Outkast timeless “Hey Ya!“

In the video, the tune plays as Hawn cleans dishes in her kitchen area, happily scrubbing away prior to bounding around with a plate in hand.

Boston, boy of Hawn’s long time partner Kurt Russell, likewise makes a look in the video, dancing together with the starlet. Eventually, Russell himself makes a quick cameo.

“Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance!” checked out the caption. “It’s all up to us.”

The dance made lots of appreciation from a few of Hawn’s well-known pals in the remarks.

Hawn’s child, starlet Kate Hudson, shared 3 red heart emojis.

“Love this,” composed Jane Seymour.

Lisa Rinna used a handful of emojis consisting of hearts and clapping hands.

Diane Keaton merely commented with a chuckling face emoji.

Back in May, the Oscar winner shared a video of herself dancing to “Physical” by Lipa while exercising on a trampoline.

“My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching,” checked out the caption. “And …