Golden State Warriors will consider trading lottery picks for veteran, says GM Bob Myers | NBA News

The Golden State Warriors will “consider” trading their lottery picks for a veteran, common supervisor Bob Myers has mentioned.

With the NBA season suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus, Myers and head coach Steve Kerr are discerning the perfect path ahead for a staff who at the moment maintain the perfect odds of securing the No 1 general choose within the 2020 NBA Draft.

That may embody trading their choose and the 2021 first-round choice belonging to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is owed to the Warriors as a part of the return for D’Angelo Russell.

“We’re going to consider all that,” Myers mentioned in an interview with NBC Sports. “Now, I don’t know if the headline is going to be that we’re trading our pick. So, be clear that I said ‘consider.'”

With the Warriors, there will be loads to consider earlier than unloading a lottery choose.

For one, the staff can also be working with an enormous $17.2 million commerce exception. And one other, Kerr and Myers had been by no means capable of see Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins – acquired from the Wolves within the Russell deal – on the court docket collectively, because of accidents.

The Warriors are 15-50 within the postponed 2019-20 season, the worst file within the league by 4 video games. The NBA lottery was initially scheduled for Tuesday however was postponed to a later date, though the format is predicted to stay the identical even when the common season goes unfinished.

Kerr mentioned April 29 that he was already in summertime or low season mode, having performed exit interviews with gamers and shifting to evaluating the long run make-up of the franchise.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here