Golden State Warriors focused on moving forward following forgettable season | NBA News

After reaching five straight NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors could not have foreseen this type of strange, disappointing season while they opened their new Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA at 15-50 with a roster of largely unknowns taking the court night after night.

Kevin Durant had departed. Klay Thompson sat out dealing with surgery for a torn left knee ligament sustained in Game 6 of last year’s finals against champion Toronto. Stephen Curry broke his left hand.

Andrew Wiggins arrived and never surely got to showcase his star talent alongside the team’s top rotation ahead of the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Wiggins drives to the basket contrary to the Houston Rockets



Steve Kerr’s coaching was tested like no time before as that he relied on rookies and young players to learn on the fly because that’s all Golden State had available.

Steve Kerr told NBA TV’s Gametime the Golden State Warriors are working with the NBA to arrange offseason minicamps for the team’s players



“We all recognise that there are much more important and pressing issues in our world right now that need to be addressed and corrected,” general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.

“Basketball is secondary at this point. Nonetheless, it is beneficial to have a definitive resolution to our season. We are now able to focus our efforts on preparing for the 2020-21 season and, ideally, putting ourselves in position to be always a very successful team. In many respects, despite our won-loss record, we had a productive season this year.

Here are some items to take away from Golden State’s forgettable season, which snapped their run of seven successive playoff appearances.

Optimism ahead

Curry and Klay Thompson in action for the Golden State Warriors



Curry, Kerr, Thompson and all of those other Warriors realise there is a core in place to take this group back once again to the top. Even perennial winners have a down year at some point, all things considered.

“This is an amazing opportunity the way I see it in terms of moving into another championship window that we are extremely capable of doing,” Curry said. “This year has been tough, so many injuries, so many new faces.”

Steph Curry broke his left hand after Aron Baynes landed on him in an awkward fall all through Warriors loss to the Phoenix Suns



The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand October 30 against Phoenix. He returned on March 5 to face the Raptors simply to contract the flu and sit out again ahead of the season was stopped.

Curry knew he would maybe not be fully healthy all of those other way, however now he has enough time he has to recover. So do team-mates Thompson and Draymond Green.

Trade ’em away

D’Angelo Russell launches a three-pointer contrary to the Mavericks



In February, the faces everyone had just begun to get to know were gone just like that. Golden State dealt D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the trade deadline for Wiggins and draft picks.

“That’s unprecedented,” Myers said during the time, while noting the moves provided financial flexibility to plan for the near future. Like spending in free agency.



















Andrew Wiggins hit this huge poster dunk over seven-footer Ivica Zubac, but it had not been enough because the Golden State Warriors lost against the LA Clippers



“As painful as it was to move some of these guys and do that, the thinking was that going into 2020 summer it provided some flexibility and maneuverability with our payroll,” he said.

Constant change

Steve Kerr questions a call during a Golden State Warriors game



The Warriors lost 10 straight games during one especially ugly stretch. They went just 8-26 in the home and had a hard time getting through the close games, dropping all five overtime contests they played. The frustration mounted and even Kerr begged for a victory just to keep morale up in the locker room.

“We understand where we are record-wise, but we still have a standard that we have to play to,” Kerr said. He was forced to make use of 33 different starting line-ups, the most since a franchise-record-high 49 in 2009-10 and the sixth-highest total found in a single season.

“Our rookies gained valuable experience, several of our young veterans showed marked improvement, our injured players progressed in their rehab, and our culture remained strong,” Myers said.

Unfamiliar faces

Stephen Curry reacts after scoring during his return clash against the Raptors



Out of necessity to help keep a line-up on a floor, fans surely got to know young players they likely wouldn’t have seen so soon. Seven rookies played for Golden State and together they averaged 29.1 points.

From Ky Bowman and Eric Paschall to Jordan Poole and Alen Smailagic, all of them had to play significant roles. Not since the Philadelphia Warriors of 1952-53 played eight rookies had the franchise used so many first-year players.

Eric Paschall shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center



Golden State will receive a top-five draft pick.

“We have got Klay coming back, we have got Draymond doing his thing, we have got Andrew Wiggins, we have got a lot of the young guys that are going to be a part of our team going forward,” Curry said.

