Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison



Joseph James DeAngelo admitted being the infamous Golden State Killer responsible for 13 murders





Joseph DeAngelo, the man known as the Golden State Killer, has been sentenced to life in prison.

His sentencing is the culmination of a crime investigation that began in the 1970s and attracted worldwide interest.

DeAngelo, 74, was arrested in 2018 after his DNA was found on a genealogy website.

In June he admitted to 13 murders in a deal with US prosecutors meant to spare him the death penalty.

He also admitted to numerous rapes, burglaries and other crimes at the time.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on Friday called DeAngelo a “sociopath in action”.

After sitting silent and expressionless throughout victims’ testimony this week, DeAngelo addressed those in court on Friday, removing his mask and rising from a wheelchair to speak, shortly before Judge Michael Bowman began the sentencing.

“I’ve listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I’m truly sorry to everyone…