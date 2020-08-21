Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo sentenced to life in prison

Joseph DeAngelo, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes, terrorized the victims in the 1970s and ’80s.

“When a person commits monstrous acts they need to be locked away where they could never harm another innocent person,” said Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman.

Before sentencing, DeAngelo told the court: “I’ve listened to all your statements, each one of them and I am truly sorry to everyone I hurt.”

Last year, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to raping more than 50 women and murdering 13 people in the 1970s and 80s. As part of a plea deal, he also admitted to crimes he has not been charged with.

Prosecutors called for the maximum penalty as they remembered DeAngelo’s “voiceless” victims and their “unspeakable” suffering. They referred to the killer as the boogeyman, the devil, a madman and a beast who will never walk the streets again. Defense lawyers read letters from the defendant’s friends and family members in which they described DeAngelo’s father as a stern military man and womanizer who abused the defendant as a child. A niece wrote that DeAngelo saved her life after she was physically abused by her own father. On Thursday, DeAngelos’s ex-wife broke her silence in a statement submitted to the court but not expected to be read aloud. Sacramento attorney Sharon Huddle, who married DeAngelo in 1973, said his actions have had “a devastating and pervasive” effect on her life. “I will never be the same person,” she wrote. “I now live everyday with…

