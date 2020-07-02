Golden retriever waits on driveway every day to greet the USPS mailman

Adorable footage shows a golden retriever bounding out of his family’s home to say hello to the mailman.

Every day, excitable Moose, a two-year-old golden retriever from Grand Rapids, Michigan, will charge down his family’s driveway as soon as that he hears the sound of the mailman’s truck.

The pair’s friendship is becoming so close Moose has his own Instagram account called The Life of Moose which includes a collection of videos dedicated to his interactions with his USPS friend.

Two-year-old Moose from Grand Rapids, Michigan, goes outside to say hello to the mailman every day, whether it’s sunny or snowy

At the beginning of the clip, Moose can be seen running out of his home towards the mailman who has pulled up at the bottom of the driveway.

He pets Moose, who rolls on to his back so the mailman can rub his belly.

In other clips, Moose playfully jumps up and puts his front paws on the mailman’s chest.

Moose runs out to greet his friend in every weathers, as he waits on the driveway be it sunny or snowy.

The mailman said he was impressed with how Moose persistently waited for an ample period of time of petting before allowing him to return to his truck

Moose playfully jumps up when that he sees his friend and puts his front paws on the mailman’s chest

According to Moose’s owner, Meghan Gruszynski, 28, the bond came about when the mailman went to deliver a package and realized exactly how friendly Moose was.

The mailman, who failed to wish to be named, said that he was impressed with how Moose persistently waited for an ample amount of petting before allowing him to return to his truck.

Every morning or early afternoon when Moose hears the truck, he’ll run to the entry way and beg to be let outside.

Moose rolls around on his straight back on the floor to ensure that the mailman can rub his belly

Whenever Moose hears the mailman’s truck, he runs to the front door and begs to be let outside, be it sunny or snowy

Meghan said: ‘It makes our hearts happy once you understand we can make others happy by just showing a daily act of love by both of these.

‘We hope these videos encourage people to spread love – just saying ‘hello’ and being friendly can make a long-lasting friendship like Moose and the mailman.

‘Enjoy the little moments around you and smile.

‘Beautiful things happen around you daily and we have been so happy to have the ability to share this act of love and kindness with the world.’

Owner Meghan Gruszynski, 28, said the bond came to exist when the mailman realized how friendly Moose was when that he was delivering a package