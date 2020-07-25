Golden opportunity for Magical | Racing News

Magical appears to have actually been discovered a best opportunity to contribute to her currently remarkable Group One haul in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

A seven-length winner of Sunday’s race in 2015, when it was kept in its regular position in the calendar in May, the child of Galileo has 4 other Group Ones on her record.

Aidan O’Brien’s five-year-old was likewise in the mix to handle Enable in the King George at Ascot this weekend – however having currently lose 5 times behind John Gosden’s mare, it looks a sensible option to remain at house.

Winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes on her return, Magical has upwards of 7lb in turn over her competitors.

“She is very well, and we’ve been very happy with her since her last run,” stated O’Brien

“They (Magical and Japan) were being trained for the KingGeorge You’re never ever sure what is going to take place, however the 2 of them appear to have actually pertained to this weekend extremely well.

“Magical mored than happy to remain at house and work on a track that she understands without needing to take a trip – it appears like the race is going to fit her charming.

“She’s just had the one run this year, whereas Japan has actually had the 2 runs. He’s advancing extremely well, and the King George was a race we had our eye on with him for a very long time.

“The Tattersalls Gold Cup is a great race to have at the Curragh, and it’s a lovely race for Magical ahead of the autumn.”

O’Brien likewise runs the three-year-old Armory, together with Sir Dragonet, while Jessica Harrington fields Leo De Fury.

Joseph O’Brien’s Buckhurst and last season’s Irish Leger winner Search For A Song, trained by Dermot Weld, total the field.