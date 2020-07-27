Golden Horde heads to Prix Maurice de Gheest | Racing News

Golden Horde stays on course to make his next start in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Trainer Clive Cox has actually allocated the extended six-furlong Group One reward on August 9 as the desired target for his brand-new steady star.

Having made a winning return in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, the boy of Lethal Force might end up just 3rd in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Cox stated: “It’s day-by-day with these sort of horses, however I would state the Maurice de Gheest is the most likely target, as long as we enjoy with him in your home.

“He won the Commonwealth Cup, and we believed he came out of the race well, however the July Cup may have come quickly enough.

“Take absolutely nothing far from Oxted, though – I believed he was really remarkable, however our lad ran all right.

“He is still a baby compared to some of those other sprinters, but he has been a model of consistency throughout his career and he still has more big days ahead.”

An action up to Group One business in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville on August 23 is on the program for Cox’s Coventry Stakes hero Nando Parrado.

The Kodiac colt was required to miss out on a desired trip in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly after meeting a little obstacle.

Cox included: “Nando Parrado had a somewhat simpler week after he had to miss out on the Robert Papin.

“Hopefully the Prix Morny will still be the next target for him.”

Stablemate Positive might be dropped in class after stopping working to function in 2 getaways at Group One level this season.

After completing a reputable 4th on his return in the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal conference, the Dutch Art colt beat simply 2 competitors house in the Prix d’Ispahan at Chantilly.

Cox included: “From a large attract France, it was constantly going to be hard, however he was just beaten simply over 5 lengths in another Group One.

“If we can find the right angle at a lower level, we will. He will get the rub of the green at some point.”